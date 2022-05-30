Previous
Reflections by mittens
Photo 3651

Reflections

Happy Memorial Day to those who celebrate it.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Pam ace
That looks like such a great place to sit, and relax. I love the reflections. Beautiful scene!
May 30th, 2022  
essiesue
Lovely photo! fav
May 30th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
May 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful landscape and comp.
May 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful landscape, wonderful reflections and clouds.
May 30th, 2022  
KWind ace
Lovely landscape!!
May 30th, 2022  
