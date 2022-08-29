Sign up
Photo 3736
Little butterfly on a flower
We recently took a short getaway trip to Legonier PA and this was taken at a Nature Reserve in the area.
Thank you very much for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
