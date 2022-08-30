Previous
Pretty pink flowers by mittens
Photo 3737

Pretty pink flowers

Taken at a Nature Reserve near Ligonier, PA
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Photo Details

Beth
So Pretty. I had some of these once. I forgot what they are called.
August 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very lovely! I'll bet the bees and butterflies love it.
August 30th, 2022  
Paul J
We have these Cleome in our garden. Pretty flowers but they do spread quickly to where you don’t want them.
August 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beauties, they look so dainty.
August 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 30th, 2022  
Pam ace
These are beautiful. Wonderful lighting on them.
August 30th, 2022  
