Photo 3737
Pretty pink flowers
Taken at a Nature Reserve near Ligonier, PA
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beth
So Pretty. I had some of these once. I forgot what they are called.
August 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very lovely! I'll bet the bees and butterflies love it.
August 30th, 2022
Paul J
We have these Cleome in our garden. Pretty flowers but they do spread quickly to where you don’t want them.
August 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties, they look so dainty.
August 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 30th, 2022
Pam
ace
These are beautiful. Wonderful lighting on them.
August 30th, 2022
