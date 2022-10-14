Previous
Flowers in a bouquet. by mittens
Photo 3779

Flowers in a bouquet.

My sweet husband gave be a beautiful bouquet of flowers for my birthday. 😊
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1035% complete

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty in pink! and a Very Happy Birthday to you Marilyn .
October 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
How lovely! Happy day to you - we are birthday twins!
October 14th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
October 14th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Beautiful,Happy Birthday Marilyn
October 14th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Happy Birthday Marilyn. 🎂
October 14th, 2022  
