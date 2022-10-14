Sign up
Photo 3779
Flowers in a bouquet.
My sweet husband gave be a beautiful bouquet of flowers for my birthday. 😊
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
5
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4975
photos
184
followers
164
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
Tags
flowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty in pink! and a Very Happy Birthday to you Marilyn .
October 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
How lovely! Happy day to you - we are birthday twins!
October 14th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
October 14th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Beautiful,Happy Birthday Marilyn
October 14th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Happy Birthday Marilyn. 🎂
October 14th, 2022
