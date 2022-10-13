Previous
Next
Rain moving in by mittens
Photo 3778

Rain moving in

We had a good rain shower go through this morning. No thunder or lightening, though.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely fall scene! I think you got today what we got last night. =)
October 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful that looks, lovely with the fallen leaves.
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise