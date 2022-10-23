Sign up
Photo 3788
Autumn 8
Thank you very much for stopping by. I love looking at your photos, too.
23rd October 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
fall
autumn
Kate
Lovely golden canopy
October 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful -I love the golden glow of Autumn along this country road! fav
October 23rd, 2022
Maria
Wonderful golden autumn!
October 23rd, 2022
