Autumn 7 by mittens
Photo 3787

Autumn 7

People enjoying the scenery and the lake.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

mittens

Maria
I'm enjoying myself with them! Amazing!
October 22nd, 2022  
Paul J ace
It has been a couple of nice days here in western Pa. Nice capture.
October 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful scene in the Autumn sun. Love to see the trio enjoying a sit down by the lake ! fav
October 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 22nd, 2022  
