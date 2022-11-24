Sign up
Photo 3820
Happy Thanksgiving
I hope it's a wonderful one for all those who celebrate it.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
thanksgiving
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and decorations. Happy Thanksgiving Marilyn.
November 24th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Happy Thanksgiving, Marilyn! Such a great photo!
November 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice
November 24th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
November 24th, 2022
