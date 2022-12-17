Previous
Holiday 17 by mittens
Photo 3842

Holiday 17

Of course Frosty had to sneak into the picture. LOL
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So warm, cosy, and Christmassy!
December 17th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty and inviting
December 17th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
What a pretty tree!
December 17th, 2022  
