Photo 3843
Holiday 18
Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C ornament that my daughter gave to me.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5045
photos
181
followers
164
following
1052% complete
View this month »
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
Latest from all albums
3837
1165
3838
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ornament
Diana
ace
Lovely shot with great colours and bokeh.
December 18th, 2022
Mags
ace
A lovely ornament. Such a nice gift. Love the colors!
December 18th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely!
December 18th, 2022
