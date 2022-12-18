Previous
Next
Holiday 18 by mittens
Photo 3843

Holiday 18

Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C ornament that my daughter gave to me.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot with great colours and bokeh.
December 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
A lovely ornament. Such a nice gift. Love the colors!
December 18th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely!
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise