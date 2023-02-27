Previous
Next
Flash of red 27 by mittens
Photo 3912

Flash of red 27

Circles.
This is an older shot taken last spring. They are lily pads at a garden center.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1071% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Love the shine on the lily pads
February 27th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely leaf sheen
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise