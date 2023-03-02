Previous
Rusty truck by mittens
Photo 3915

Rusty truck

Spotted this truck on one of our photo rides.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Joan Robillard ace
Good find
March 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Great find and shot! You are so lucky to have someone go with you on photo rides ( I presume hubby)
March 2nd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana. Yes it is my hubby. I like to take pictures and he likes to explore places.
March 2nd, 2023  
