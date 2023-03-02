Sign up
Photo 3915
Rusty truck
Spotted this truck on one of our photo rides.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5128
photos
178
followers
163
following
Tags
truck
Joan Robillard
ace
Good find
March 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Great find and shot! You are so lucky to have someone go with you on photo rides ( I presume hubby)
March 2nd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana. Yes it is my hubby. I like to take pictures and he likes to explore places.
March 2nd, 2023
