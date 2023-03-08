Previous
My Pieris bush by mittens
Photo 3921

My Pieris bush

This was taken in January.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love the snow covered bush!
March 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor little flower buds in the cols and snow -- I am sure they survived!
March 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
So pretty, we had some light snow and sleet today.
March 8th, 2023  
