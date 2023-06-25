Previous
A lovely place to rest by mittens
Photo 4030

A lovely place to rest

This is at Oglebay Park in West Virginia.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags ace
Oh! What a gorgeous place and capture.
June 25th, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
I am in awe of people who design spaces like this. It’s lovely.
June 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot, composition, pov
June 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
such a wonderful spot you found, beautifully captured.
June 25th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
So pretty. Lovely composition
June 25th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful pergola
June 25th, 2023  
