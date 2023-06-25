Sign up
Previous
Photo 4030
A lovely place to rest
This is at Oglebay Park in West Virginia.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
8
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5295
photos
174
followers
158
following
1104% complete
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Oh! What a gorgeous place and capture.
June 25th, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
I am in awe of people who design spaces like this. It’s lovely.
June 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 25th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful shot, composition, pov
June 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
such a wonderful spot you found, beautifully captured.
June 25th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
So pretty. Lovely composition
June 25th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful pergola
June 25th, 2023
