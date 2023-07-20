Previous
Munching on some grass by mittens
Photo 4054

Munching on some grass

This is the same bunny I posted on July 15. He moved over into the grass and I snapped a few more pictures of him.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
How cute, he still has some in his mouth.
July 20th, 2023  
