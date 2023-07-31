Previous
Atmospheric sky with a flag by mittens
Atmospheric sky with a flag

I wanted to get a picture of the sky and when I saw the flag, I wanted to include it. We got rain shortly after I took this shot.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
