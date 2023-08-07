Previous
Abandoned car and truck by mittens
Abandoned car and truck

I wonder what their story is.
mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
August 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
The headlight on the car looks like an eye! Nature is trying to help then blend in.
August 7th, 2023  
