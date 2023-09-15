Previous
Looks like they are having an important meeting... by mittens
Photo 4110

Looks like they are having an important meeting...

but the front row doesn't seem to be paying attention.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
The front row seems to be more interested in their beauty ritual. Lovely shot of these beautiful geese.
September 15th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise