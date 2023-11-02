Previous
Pretty mum plant by mittens
Photo 4158

Pretty mum plant

This was taken at a local garden center.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
November 2nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely! Best place for flower pics!
November 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the way you filled the frame with these beauties.
November 2nd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
These are so bright and pretty!
November 2nd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! Those are also autumn colors. Beautiful capture.
November 2nd, 2023  
