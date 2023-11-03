Previous
Autumn 19 by mittens
Photo 4159

Autumn 19

Looking out my window. I liked how the window screen softened the picture to make it look a little like an abstract.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
View this month

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
November 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 3rd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Cool shot!
November 3rd, 2023  
KWind ace
I like the colours.
November 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I does make a nice abstract. You should tag it for the current abstract challenge- abstract-77.
November 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely abstract and colours.
November 3rd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very cool
November 3rd, 2023  
