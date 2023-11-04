Previous
Autumn 20 by mittens
Photo 4160

Autumn 20

This was taken in October.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture with lovely shades of yellows and greens.
November 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise