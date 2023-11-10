Sign up
Previous
Photo 4166
Autumn 25
Taken in October.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5444
photos
172
followers
155
following
1141% complete
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 10th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful colour
November 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors!
November 10th, 2023
