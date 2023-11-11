Sign up
Previous
Photo 4167
Dangling leaves
I guess they will all fall off soon.
Thank you very much for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs. I love all your pictures, too.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags
ace
Love the textures!
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful tones and textures.
November 11th, 2023
