Previous
Photo 4168
Autumn 26
Taken in October.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5446
photos
172
followers
155
following
1141% complete
View this month »
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
super capture
November 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely with the dark tree trunks so upright amongst the golden leaves! - Soon the scene will change as all the leaves fall . fav
November 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful autumn capture!
November 12th, 2023
