Previous
Photo 4169
Sky
I thought it looked so pretty the other day.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5447
photos
172
followers
155
following
1142% complete
4162
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful cloudscape.
November 13th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
What lovely light.
November 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 13th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful warm sunbeams shining through the fluffy clouds, delicate blue sky. Very lovely 😊
November 13th, 2023
