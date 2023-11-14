Sign up
Previous
Photo 4170
Autumn 27
There is a plane in the air, too. Taken in October.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
5
4
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5448
photos
172
followers
155
following
4163
4164
4165
4166
4167
4168
4169
4170
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful scene and capture, such amazing colours! I like the way you composed it too.
November 14th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous colours and light.
November 14th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
November 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super Autumn colours !
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
