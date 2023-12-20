Previous
Holiday 20 by mittens
Photo 4205

Holiday 20

This was a cute little Christmas town display I saw at a store.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Nice collection and they even labeled them.
December 20th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice find
December 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and traditional !
December 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely little miniature world!
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise