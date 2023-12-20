Sign up
Photo 4205
Holiday 20
This was a cute little Christmas town display I saw at a store.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Linda Godwin
Nice collection and they even labeled them.
December 20th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice find
December 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and traditional !
December 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely little miniature world!
December 20th, 2023
