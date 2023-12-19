Previous
Holiday 19 by mittens
Photo 4204

Holiday 19

This is another decoration that we had when I was growing up.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice seasonal photo, good DoF
December 19th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Cute decoration
December 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and decoration.
December 19th, 2023  
