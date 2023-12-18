Previous
Holiday 18 by mittens
Photo 4203

Holiday 18

Another decorated house we drove by.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
December 18th, 2023  
Lin ace
Love those different colored windows.
December 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely and cheerful
December 18th, 2023  
