Photo 4203
Holiday 18
Another decorated house we drove by.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5488
photos
171
followers
154
following
1151% complete
View this month »
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
December 18th, 2023
Lin
ace
Love those different colored windows.
December 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and cheerful
December 18th, 2023
