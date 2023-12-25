Sign up
Photo 4210
Holiday 25
Merry Christmas to all of you and your families!
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
5
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5496
photos
170
followers
153
following
1153% complete
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous painting. Merry Christmas across the miles to you from my corner of England today
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous-Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Barb
ace
Love this!
December 25th, 2023
Lois
ace
Merry Christmas Marilyn!
December 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
A beautiful painting and lovely shot! Merry Christmas to you and yours Marilyn.
December 25th, 2023
