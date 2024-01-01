Sign up
Previous
Photo 4217
Happy New Year
I hope it's a healthy and prosperous one.
I have a few holiday shots I haven't used yet so I might still share some of them. When we passed this house, I noticed how pretty the tree decorations were.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
4
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5503
photos
170
followers
153
following
1155% complete
View this month »
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
4217
Steve Chappell
ace
Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2024
Lesley
ace
It is very pretty. Happy new year
January 1st, 2024
Lin
ace
Very festive - Happy New Year
January 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 1st, 2024
