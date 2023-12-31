Sign up
Previous
Photo 4216
Holiday 31
A pretty tree in a park.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5502
photos
170
followers
153
following
1155% complete
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
4216
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
December 31st, 2023
Lin
ace
Gorgeous.
December 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love all of the colors.
December 31st, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very pretty..... Happy New Year
December 31st, 2023
