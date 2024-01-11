Previous
An unexpected surprise by mittens
An unexpected surprise

It was gray and rainy all day a couple of days ago until late afternoon when the sky gave us this beautiful surprise. It didn't last very long, though.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

mittens (Marilyn)

Paul J ace
Spectacular sight. Always good to see the sun at this time of the year no matter how brief.
January 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and gorgeous colours.
January 11th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Always nice to see
January 11th, 2024  
