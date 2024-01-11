Sign up
Photo 4227
An unexpected surprise
It was gray and rainy all day a couple of days ago until late afternoon when the sky gave us this beautiful surprise. It didn't last very long, though.
11th January 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paul J
ace
Spectacular sight. Always good to see the sun at this time of the year no matter how brief.
January 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and gorgeous colours.
January 11th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Always nice to see
January 11th, 2024
