Previous
Photo 4240
Snowy scene
Taken several days ago. The snow has been melting the last couple of days as the temperature rises.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
5
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5526
photos
170
followers
155
following
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
Beverley
ace
The trees are in a perfect line! What a lovely snowy scene.
Another Christmas card shot!
January 24th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
nice winter scene
January 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
January 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful wintery scene = love the formality of the rows of evergreens trees!
January 24th, 2024
Leslie
ace
Wonderful snowy scene
January 24th, 2024
Another Christmas card shot!