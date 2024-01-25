Sign up
Previous
Photo 4241
Community of houses with snow
This housing complex contains a variety of single family houses and townhouses and also has a small marketplace developing in it.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
2
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5527
photos
170
followers
155
following
1161% complete
View this month »
12
2
1
365
Babs
ace
Perfect in black and white
January 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely community, I love the snowy scene.
January 25th, 2024
