Photo 4257
Flash of Red 10
Architecture. A beautiful church.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with all these great shapes and intricate details.
February 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
It looks very imposing! Nice capture!
February 10th, 2024
