Photo 4273
Flash of Red 26
Emphasis on contrast.
This is the inside of a quaint restaurant.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
for2024
Casablanca
ace
I thought it was a bedroom!
February 26th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice contrast
February 26th, 2024
