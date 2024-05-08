Sign up
Photo 4345
Lilies of the Valley
These are next to my patio. My daughter gave me a few from her garden many years ago and these have grown from that.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mags
ace
So pretty! I bet they smell divine!
May 8th, 2024
Monica
Pretty
May 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet light
May 8th, 2024
