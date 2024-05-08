Previous
Lilies of the Valley by mittens
Lilies of the Valley

These are next to my patio. My daughter gave me a few from her garden many years ago and these have grown from that.
mittens (Marilyn)

So pretty! I bet they smell divine!
May 8th, 2024  
Pretty
May 8th, 2024  
sweet light
May 8th, 2024  
