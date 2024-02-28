Sign up
Previous
Photo 4275
Flash of Red 28
Emphasis on contrast.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
6
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5566
photos
172
followers
145
following
1171% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Lisa Brown
ace
very lovely shot. I am enjoying the B&W series.
February 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
February 28th, 2024
Lin
ace
Great pov!
February 28th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice!
February 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shapes and contrast, great b/w shot.
February 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful black and white!
February 28th, 2024
