Previous
Photo 4276
Flash of Red 29
Emphasis on contrast.
I've really enjoyed doing the Flash of Red theme this month. It was a good thing to do to get through dreary February.
I've also enjoyed looking at all of your wonderful pictures, too.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
5
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5567
photos
172
followers
145
following
1171% complete
View this month »
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
Tags
for2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful house!
I did enjoy the black and white month. It was very challenging for me but I did learn some and I certainly enjoyed looking at your posts.
February 29th, 2024
Lin
ace
Excellent contrast.
February 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful contrasts.
February 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Enjoyed your photos too
February 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovley image and great contrasts !
February 29th, 2024
