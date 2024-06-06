Previous
Lantana by mittens
Photo 4373

Lantana

6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So delicate.
June 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and such a beautiful colour, we seem to only have dark ones here.
June 6th, 2024  
