Pennsylvania scenic by mittens
Photo 4374

Pennsylvania scenic

7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
mittens (Marilyn)
Mags ace
How lovely and peaceful.
June 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
June 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Perfect title and view
June 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So serene and beautiful
June 7th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great shot
June 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful landscape, you always find such lovely barns and silos.
June 7th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific rural capture
June 7th, 2024  
