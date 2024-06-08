Previous
Driving up into the sky by mittens
Photo 4375

Driving up into the sky

...on one of our country rides.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
A perfect title for this beautiful capture.
June 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love that cloudscape...great pov and leading line
June 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great title for this pretty photo, Marilyn!
June 8th, 2024  
