Another barn by mittens
Photo 4409

Another barn

12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Another stunning one too! You see to live in a county with the most wonderful barns Marilyn :-)
July 12th, 2024  
Great find and photo...I love the beautiful blue sky and white clouds.
July 12th, 2024  
interesting
July 12th, 2024  
Lovely old barn!
July 12th, 2024  
