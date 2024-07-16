Previous
A field of lilies by mittens
Photo 4413

A field of lilies

Taken a couple of weeks ago.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Beautiful!
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise