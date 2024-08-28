Previous
Sunflower 4 by mittens
Photo 4456

Sunflower 4

This will be the last one in my series.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lesley ace
Lovely against that blue sky
August 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot of the sunflowers reaching for the sunshine
August 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful with all the buds to still open.
August 28th, 2024  
