A building by mittens
Photo 4457

A building

Well, what's left of it. It's amazing it's still standing.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Peter Dulis ace
This is what we see a lot in Ontario as well - it does make for a nice photo :) - days gone by
August 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture...
August 29th, 2024  
