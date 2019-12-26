Sign up
Photo 902
Foggy Christmas Eve
This was taken on Christmas Eve and it was very foggy. Santa must have really needed Rudolph for our area this year. :)
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
gloria jones
ace
Neat, atmospheric capture
December 26th, 2019
