Foggy Christmas Eve by mittens
Photo 902

Foggy Christmas Eve

This was taken on Christmas Eve and it was very foggy. Santa must have really needed Rudolph for our area this year. :)
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

mittens (Marilyn)

gloria jones ace
Neat, atmospheric capture
December 26th, 2019  
