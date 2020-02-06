Previous
Next
Another duck by mittens
Photo 906

Another duck

6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beauty too, lovely shot.
February 6th, 2020  
Janet B. ace
Such beauty! Wonderful capture, Marilyn!
February 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
February 6th, 2020  
Barb ace
Beautiful light on this mallard!
February 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise