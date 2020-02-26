Previous
Next
Mountain retreat by mittens
Photo 915

Mountain retreat

This is a cabin we spotted on our ride in the Laurel Mountains recently.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
I love it! Is this your place? Fav
February 26th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@bjywamer Thank you Barb. This is just a place we spotted on our ride last Saturday in the Laurel Mountains.
February 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise