Photo 915
Mountain retreat
This is a cabin we spotted on our ride in the Laurel Mountains recently.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3863
photos
185
followers
169
following
Barb
ace
I love it! Is this your place? Fav
February 26th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you Barb. This is just a place we spotted on our ride last Saturday in the Laurel Mountains.
February 26th, 2020
